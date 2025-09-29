Media day debut for VJ - and happy to be there

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

Valdez VJ Edgecombe took part in his first media day as an NBA player this weekend at the 76ers’ annual media day.

Edgecombe spoke to the media about his expectations for the NBA season and also how he has been getting used to the NBA basketball versus college basketball.

“I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do… I’m just happy to be here,” he said.

“I just go in with a mentality to win, and whatever I have to showcase I will do but at the end of the day we’re all on the same team and have the same goal to win,” he added.

He also spoke about preparing his body for the NBA physicality and schedule.

“I’ve gained a little weight but I’ve been in the weight room with the strength and conditioning staff and it’s been great, I’ve been getting stronger getting faster, and jumping a little higher, I’m just trying to make sure my body is prepared for 82 games,” he said.

Edgecombe was also complimented by his superstar teammate Joel Embiid on his presence on the team.

“I like him a lot. Obviously, I’ve talked to him a lot. Even as soon as we drafted him, I just knew I would like him. I like his background, it kind of reminds me of myself, coming from another country and having a lot of hardships growing up. He’s amazing, so far and it’s been good having him around,” he said.

Pivoting from college to the NBA is always a steep climb but VJ enters the league with several advantages: elite athleticism, a supportive locker room, and an entire nation waiting to see him succeed.