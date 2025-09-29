Motorcyclist in Grand Bahama becomes 50th traffic fatality of the year

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MOTORCYCLIST was killed in a traffic accident on Grand Bahama on Thursday night, bringing the country’s traffic fatality count to 50 for the year.

Although police have not yet officially released the victim’s identity, he is believed to be Lavar Thompson.

The crash happened shortly after 8pm on east Sunrise Highway near Chappy’s Pharmacy. Police said a GMC envoy travelling west made a right turn toward the pharmacy and collided with a blue-and-white motorcycle heading east.

Officers arriving at the scene found the 41-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services examined him but detected no signs of life.

Superintendent Christopher Farquharson, officer in charge of the Traffic division, said speed was a contributing factor.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. A white covering was placed over his body until morticians arrived.

“Although he was wearing a helmet, due to the speed, the accident became a fatality,” Supt Farquharson said.

Traffic was blocked for about two hours while police investigated. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the Rand Memorial Hospital. The driver of the GMC sustained minor injuries.

Police said their investigations are continuing.