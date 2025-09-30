Ballers pull one back on crimestoppers

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

The Nassau Flight Services Ballers pulled off a dramatic 88-85 victory over the number one-seeded Police CrimeStoppers in game three of the Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association (BGDBA) championship series yesterday at the AF Adderly gymnasium.

The Ballers, seeded third, overcame a fourth-quarter deficit despite both of their centers fouling out. Despite this, they managed to gain the lead in the closing minutes and hold off a late push from the CrimeStoppers.

Abel Joseph led the Ballers in scoring with 36 points and 14 rebounds. He was supported by Deonta Tinker, who added 20 points in the win.

For the CrimeStoppers, Adam Johnson led the team with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Dion McPhee chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.

With the win, the Ballers now cut into the CrimeStoppers series led with the series now being 2-1. Game four of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday at 7.30pm at the AF Adderley gymnasium.