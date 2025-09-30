Deandre: This is my biggest opportunity

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

DeAndre Ayton had his first official appearance as a Los Angeles Laker yesterday at the Lakers’ media day. Ayton spoke candidly about embracing his new role and the expectations accompanying it.

“This is the biggest opportunity of my career,” Ayton told reporters when asked about joining the Lakers. He added that he would not take it for granted, describing the move as one he’s long envisioned.

He also spoke about his relationship and expectations with superstar teammates Luka Doncic and LeBron James. “They both average about nine assists over their career span. They turn their teammates into superstars, they make them bigger than their roles, they make them very important on the floor,” he said.

He also emphasised that being able to play with efficient playmakers such as LeBron and Luka helped motivate him this coming season.

Ayton arrived in Los Angeles via a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers. He inked a two-year contract that includes a player option for $34 million including the remainder of his contract owed by Portland.

In signing him, the Lakers addressed a key offseason vacancy at the center position.

Over his NBA career, the former number one pick Nassau native averaged 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game on 59 percent shooting through 398 games. He has been remarkably consistent averaging a double-double over multiple seasons.

In his most recent season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Ayton appeared in 40 games, all starts, averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field.

The upcoming season is a new beginning for Ayton and a chance to prove himself as one of the NBA’s most premier big men once again.