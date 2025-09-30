Finlayson Classic returns

THE Anglican Diocesan Youth Department is inviting families to lace up their sneakers, pack their towels, and head to the Original Thomas A Robinson Stadium on Saturday, October 4, for a day that blends competition with community spirit.

The Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson Track & Field Classic – Family Edition is back, and this year’s event carries special meaning. Organisers will honour the late Roscow Davies and his family, recognising their lasting impact on both the sporting world and the Anglican church.

From track races to bounce houses, health checks to hot dogs, the Classic is designed to bring together people of all ages under the diocesan theme for 2025: “Family Matters.”

Families can look forward to live music from the New Horizon Pop Band, a Kiddie Corner filled with jumbo games and fun activities, and plenty of Bahamian comfort food.

Doctors Hospital will also be on site offering health screenings and LAMP sign-ups.

The event is named after Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson, the late Bahamian track and field icon and former President of the BAAA, widely remembered for championing youth development in sports.

“The Hawk Classic is about more than athletics,” organisers said. “It’s about celebrating who we are — body, mind, and spirit — and passing that legacy of unity and wellness on to the next generation.”

Admission is only $5, and the gates open at 9am.

Organisers encourage families, athletes, and supporters to come out and celebrate faith, fitness, and fellowship in true Anglican tradition.