Grand Bahama ‘very grateful’ to escape with no serious damage from storm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama was spared the worst of Tropical Storm Imelda after the system veered east of Abaco and moved north, prompting officials to issue the all-clear on Monday evening.

With the threat lifted, three government-designated shelters on the island began deactivating yesterday. Island administrator Preston Cooper said officials were thankful Grand Bahama escaped without serious damage.

“We are very grateful,” he said, noting the island experienced only winds of 10 to 15 knots, sporadic rainfall, no major power outages, and no flooding.

As a precaution, the water supply in East End was shut off. Ahead of the storm, 110 residents evacuated, most staying in hotels or with relatives. Another 47 people sought shelter at facilities including Maurice Moore Primary School, Christ the King Hall, and the Eight Mile Rock gymnasium.

In Freeport, a brief power outage was reported in the Pioneers Loop area but was quickly restored. East Grand Bahama residents also reported little impact.

“Everything is intact, the only issue right now is that the water is off,” said High Rock resident Leyland Laing, who remained during the storm.

On Sweeting’s Cay, only 14 residents stayed behind after most evacuated. Local councillor Shervin Tate said those who remained were safe.

“They reported winds of about 35mph with light rain, but no flooding and no power outages. Most of the residents evacuated, and those there are faring well,” Mr Tate said.