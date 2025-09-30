Police investigating two men’s deaths in separate incidents

POLICE are investigating two separate deaths on Monday after men were found unresponsive in different parts of New Providence.

Shortly after 11am, officers were called to Guanahani Circle, where a 75-year-old man was found in the backyard of a residence. Emergency Medical Services confirmed there were no signs of life. Police said the elderly man had been reported missing two days earlier. Foul play is not suspected, though an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Hours earlier, shortly after 6am, officers were alerted to the body of a man found lying in a pool of water in the parking lot of a business on Robinson Road. Police said the victim had apparent injuries. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Autopsies are expected in both cases as investigations continue.