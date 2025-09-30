Thompson ready to ‘deliver fair and efficient’ by-election in Golden Isles

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ACTING Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson says his department is ready to deliver a fair and efficient by-election in Golden Isles, insisting preparations are in place despite criticism of the office’s performance in recent polls.

Mr Thompson said he met with his team yesterday and “we’re ready to move,” noting that ballot boxes are prepared, polling stations identified, and staff training underway. He added that biometric voter cards will not be introduced until the general election next year.

Golden Isles, a swing constituency with 7,601 registered voters, is expected to become one of the most closely watched races of the Davis administration. Observers say the outcome could be viewed as an early referendum on the government’s performance.

Names circulating for the PLP nomination include Senator Darren Pickstock and Joe Johnson, chairman of the party’s Men’s Branch. The FNM has already ratified Brian Brown as its candidate.

Mr Thompson would not say when the vote will be called, noting that the Speaker of the House must first notify the Governor General. The Tribune understands the Speaker is awaiting Mr Miller’s death certificate before proceeding. By law, a by-election must take place within 21 to 30 days of a writ being issued.

Preparations come after heavy criticism of the department’s handling of local government elections earlier this year, when delays, ballot errors and administrative blunders marred voting on several Family Islands. Those failures are believed to have led to the transfer of then-Commissioner Arthur Taylor.

Mr Thompson said that this time will be different. “I can assure the Bahamian public that we are ready and we’re going to be efficient and effective and we’ll ensure that the right policies are followed and we’ll have a fair election,” he said.