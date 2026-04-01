Election set for May 12

Prime Minister Philip Davis has announced tonight that the next general election will be held on Tuesday, May 12.

In a statement, the prime minister said he will advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on Wednesday, April 8, in accordance with Article 66(2) of the Constitution. Writs of election will then be issued on Thursday, April 9, as required under Article 67(1).

Mr Davis also reminded voters that anyone holding a valid purple voter’s card remains registered and does not need to reapply.

However, individuals registering for the first time, transferring constituencies, or verifying their details have until the end of Wednesday, April 8 to do so. That date marks the statutory cutoff for the voters register ahead of the issuance of election writs.

Mr Davis urged eligible Bahamians to complete any outstanding registration steps without delay.

"As we move through this election season, I ask every Bahamian to remember one simple truth: wherever we may fall politically, we all love this country," he said.

"Long after the campaign is over, we will still be one people, sharing one home, with one future to build together."

Mr Davis encouraged voters to participate in the process “with seriousness, respect, and faith in our democracy.”