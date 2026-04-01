Govt signs $6.8m contracts for two Exuma cays airport upgrades

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A $6.8m investment has been approved to upgrade airports in Farmers Cay and Staniel Cay, with construction set to begin by the end of April and take about eight months.

Officials said about $5.7m of the total will go toward the airport works. Airside upgrades will be carried out by Rowdy Boys Construction, while A and E Construction will build a new terminal at Farmers Cay.

The projects are part of the government’s Family Island Airport Renaissance initiative, aimed at improving connectivity, supporting tourism and expanding economic opportunities.

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting said the works will include reconstruction and overlay of existing runways, along with upgrades to apron and pavement areas at both airports. At Farmers Cay, the runway will measure about 50 feet wide and 2,170 feet long, while works at Staniel Cay will cover an area 70 feet wide and 2,827 feet long.

A new terminal will also be built at Farmers Cay, featuring a ticket counter, private area, restrooms, office space, seating for at least 20 passengers and covered verandas.

Officials said the upgrades will allow the airports to accommodate aircraft such as the Cessna Caravan at Farmers Cay and the Cessna 408 SkyCourier at Staniel Cay, improving reliability for domestic carriers including Flamingo Air and Titan Air.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said the investment is intended to strengthen infrastructure in the Family Islands.

“Demand without infrastructure will ultimately lead to frustration, and that is why we are creating improved infrastructural conditions to facilitate more flights, more consistent service, and greater confidence from airlines and operators,” he said.

“Today is not just a signing of contracts. It is about unlocking potential, advancing opportunity and driving economic growth,” he said.

Chief Financial Officer of Rowdy Boys Construction Jaylan Knowles said the project is significant for the company, which built the Farmers Cay Airport in 2002 and carried out roadworks and water mains in both Farmers Cay and Staniel Cay.

He said the company plans to employ local workers and may re-engage people involved in earlier projects.

Construction will begin in Farmers Cay before moving to Staniel Cay. Mr Knowles said mobilisation will start once final approvals are completed, with ground-breaking expected by the end of April.

Addressing concerns about contract awards, Mr Cooper said airport construction requires specialised expertise.

“There are not many companies in The Bahamas with the capacity to build runways, and therefore you may see a few companies repeated across the islands,” he said.

He added that all contracts are awarded through a competitive procurement process.

Mr Cooper also gave updates on other airport projects, including expansion works at Exuma International Airport, where the departure lounge is being expanded to accommodate up to 400 passengers. He said construction has reached the second floor.

He said work at North Eleuthera Airport is also progressing, with preliminary upgrades completed and airside works underway, including clearing at the eastern end of the runway. Further development is expected once environmental and geotechnical assessments are completed.