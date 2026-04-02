Bahamian captain given deadline to strike plea in $4m drug case

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN boat captain accused of smuggling an estimated $4 million worth of cocaine into the United States has until next month to enter a guilty plea or face trial.

US District Judge Melissa Damian set May 4 as the deadline for Malcolm Goodman to change his plea after granting his request to delay the trial to allow more time for plea negotiations with prosecutors.

Goodman, a business partner of former National Security Minister Marvin Dames, pleaded not guilty last month to charges of possession with intent and importation of a controlled substance following his arrest in Florida on February 11.

However, his US attorney, Jay White, recently filed a motion notifying the court of his intention to change his plea, but said he needed more time for plea negotiations.

Judge Damian had originally scheduled the two-week trial to begin on April 15, but it has now been moved to May 18 unless otherwise instructed.

She ruled that the interests of justice served by the continuance outweigh any public interest in a speedy trial.

Goodman, an experienced boat captain based in Eleuthera, was allegedly found with roughly 200 kilograms of cocaine on board the 45-foot vessel named M/V Reel Xperience.

US authorities, in a filed affidavit, said the drugs were “in plain view” and that Goodman admitted to knowing about them.

After his arrest, Mr Dames confirmed that he and his wife entered into a business arrangement with Goodman in 2024 but said neither he nor his wife had any knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity connected to the case, and that they did not authorise, participate in, or sanction any criminal conduct.