Election May 12

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis yesterday announced that May 12 is the date for the next general election, a high-stakes contest that will test whether the Progressive Liberal Party can secure a rare second consecutive term and whether the Free National Movement can rebound from its 2021 defeat.

In a statement, Mr Davis said he will advise the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on April 8, with writs of election to be issued the following day, formally launching the campaign period.

The timeline sets up a roughly five-week sprint to election day, in keeping with Bahamian practice.

The vote will be the third and most significant electoral test of the Davis administration since it swept to power in September 2021, when the PLP won a decisive victory over the FNM, which was reduced to a small opposition presence after a single term in office.

The PLP is seeking to become the first party since 1997 to win re-election as an incumbent.

Mr Davis, in his statement, urged Bahamians to ensure they are properly registered ahead of the legal cutoff and reminded them that those already on the register do not need to reapply.

“I also wish to remind the public that if you currently hold a valid purple voter’s card, your registration remains valid and there is no need to register again,” he said. “The law provides that if you are on the current register of voters, you are entitled to vote.”

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, voter registration and transfers close at the end of April 8, the same day Parliament is to be dissolved.

Mr Davis urged those who have not registered, or who need to transfer constituencies, to act immediately.

“If you are registering for the first time, if you have moved and need to transfer, or if you need to verify your information, I encourage you to do so without delay,” he said.

The announcement comes amid heightened activity at voter registration centres, where long lines have formed in recent days as Bahamians rush to meet the deadline.

Mr Davis called for a respectful campaign, stressing national unity beyond political divisions.

“As we move through this election season, I ask every Bahamian to remember one simple truth: wherever we may fall politically, we all love this country,” he said. “Long after the campaign is over, we will still be one people, sharing one home, with one future to build together. I encourage every eligible Bahamian to take part in this process with seriousness, respect, and faith in our democracy.”