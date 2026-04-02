Man ordered to pay $500 after biting another man’s face

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who bit another man on the face at Margaritaville last month was ordered yesterday to compensate the victim and attend anger management classes.

David Turnquest, 44, bit Jeremy Johnson on the left side of the face during an altercation at “Pier One” Margaritaville around 7.40pm on March 7.

Turnquest pleaded guilty to causing harm (minor) before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

He expressed remorse and said he let his temper get the best of him.

After reprimanding him for the attack, Magistrate Isaacs granted a conditional discharge.

Turnquest must complete three months of anger management classes or risk two months in prison.

He was also ordered to pay $500 in compensation and complete 50 hours of community service or face a three-month prison term.

Turnquest returns to court for a report on July 2.

Inspector Timothy Bain prosecuted the case.