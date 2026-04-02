Man remanded over near-fatal bar stabbing on Baillou Hill Rd

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a near-fatal stabbing on Baillou Hill Road last November was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Charles Brown, 29, stabbed and attempted to kill Daton Roker, 43, outside a bar after the two had argued on the night of November 23, 2025.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Brown was not required to enter a plea to the charge of attempted murder before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Brown was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of the voluntary bill of indictment on July 30.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, and Joel Seymour represented the accused.