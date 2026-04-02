Voter verification suspended as long lines overwhelm manual system

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Parliamentary Registration Department has suspended voter verification services ahead of the general election, as a surge in activity following Parliament’s prorogation exposed long waits and pressure on the country’s manual registration system.

Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson said verification — required only for those seeking a biometric voter’s card — will be paused until after the election, with resources redirected to processing new registrations and transfers.

The shift comes days after voters reported hours-long waits at registration sites, with some leaving without being processed as demand spiked following Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ call for Bahamians to get registered.

At multiple locations on Saturday, people waited for hours to transfer or update their information. At the Elizabeth Estates Post Office, one voter who arrived at 11.45am was still waiting after 4pm, describing a slow, paper-based system struggling to keep pace with demand.

Others reported similar delays. Some said they waited more than four hours, while others left before being processed as lines stalled and moved unevenly throughout the day.

The system requires voters to sign in, indicate whether they are registering, transferring or verifying, and wait to be called — a process that slows further as crowds grow.

Officials are now prioritising first-time registrations and transfers to ensure eligible voters are properly entered on the register and assigned to the correct constituencies before the election.

Under the law, being on the register — not possession of a voter’s card — determines eligibility to vote. Voters who have lost their cards can still cast ballots using valid government-issued identification.

Verification is tied to the issuance of new biometric voter’s cards, which are being rolled out in phases. While more than 20,000 people have requested the cards, only about 2,500 are expected in the initial phase.

Replacement cards will be processed after voter registration closes, with the temporary suspension aimed at reducing delays and easing pressure on registration sites.

The move comes as the country edges closer to a general election. Parliament has been prorogued until April 8, and an election is expected within weeks.

Once Parliament is dissolved, election writs will be issued, triggering a timeline that typically leads to polling within three to four weeks.

In a national address last week, Mr Davis urged Bahamians to act quickly.

“I want every Bahamian to know – by the time you hear that bell ring, if you are not registered, you will not be eligible to vote,” he said.

“Do not wait for the bell. Go now — to your nearest Parliamentary Registration location – and get registered.”