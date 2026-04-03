Voter registration hours extended over Easter weekend

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Parliamentary Registration Department has extended its operating hours over the Easter weekend in New Providence, as voters have just days left to register for the general election set for May 12.

Registration sites saw a significant influx of people within 24 hours after Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis announced the long-anticipated election date on Wednesday. On Thursday, Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson told reporters the number of people visiting registration sites had increased tremendously. He acknowledged earlier reports of long lines and delays of up to an hour.

The prime minister has advised the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on April 8, with writs of election to be issued the following day, formally launching the campaign period.

Mr Thompson stressed that the voters register for this election will close at the end of Wednesday, April 8.

The Parliamentary Registration Department will be open this Saturday from 10am to 8pm at all satellite offices and the main headquarters. It will also open on Easter Monday from 10am to 8pm at select locations, including Gambia Primary School, Fox Hill Community Centre, and the Kendal Isaacs Gym.

“Our attention is on new voter registrations and voter transfers. That is where our teams are placing their energy, and that is where our resources are being directed,” he said.

He advised that individuals who already have a purple voter’s card do not need to register again, as their registration remains valid.

If a person has lost his or her voter’s card, that person may still vote once properly registered and with a valid government-issued form of identification, such as a passport, on election day.

Those who wish to obtain a replacement voter’s card will still be able to do so after the close of voter registration ahead of the election.

Mr Thompson said the voter register stood at 201,456 as of last Friday. He said more than 300 new voters were registered this week.

Once registration closes, he said officials will check to ensure everyone who should be on the register is included.

Voters had previously reported long waits at registration sites following the prorogation of Parliament. However, the department has since suspended voter verification, which is required only for those seeking a biometric voter’s card, to speed up the process.