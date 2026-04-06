Team Bahamas holds slim lead over Jamaica at CARIFTA Swimming Championships

AFTER taking a five-point lead over Jamaica at the end of day one of the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Martinique, The Bahamas maintained its advantage through day two on Easter Sunday.

The Bahamas, aiming for an eighth consecutive title, remained atop the standings with 386.5 points at the Pierre Samot Community Aquatic Centre. Jamaica, which trailed 196-191 after day one, stayed close in second with 375 points.

Trinidad & Tobago is third with 357 points, followed by Barbados in fourth with 318 and the Cayman Islands rounding out the top five with 282.5.

Highlighting Team Bahamas’ performances was Christon Joseph, who won gold in the boys’ 13-14 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

Isabella Currurullo also secured another gold in the girls’ 400m medley in 5:25.65. Sean Norville-Smith claimed silver in the boys’ 100m backstroke in 1:02.99, while co-captain Will Farrington added a silver in the boys’ 400m medley in 4:47.77.

Competition continues today with day three for the 36-member Bahamian team. The fourth and final day of pool events is set for Tuesday.

Following the pool competition, The Bahamas’ 12-member team will compete in the open water event at Anses d’Arlet on Wednesday morning.