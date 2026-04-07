47-year-old granted bail after deadly weapon assault charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of a firearm assault last weekend has been granted bail.

Prosecutors allege that Lamatt Munroe, 47, assaulted Anwar Lockhart with a handgun on March 29 in New Providence.

Munroe pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Inspector Cordero Farrington, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the offence.

Levan Johnson, the defence attorney, argued that his client was a fit candidate for bail and would return for trial.

Munroe was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties. He will be fitted with a monitoring device and must sign in at the Fox Hill Police Station every Monday, Thursday and Saturday by 7pm.

His trial is set to begin on September 16.