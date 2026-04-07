59-year-old sentenced to two years in prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who admitted to a violent robbery was sentenced to two years in prison last Thursday.

Alfred Collie Darling, 59, robbed Matthew Knowles of a gold chain and silver charm on March 31 in New Providence.

Darling pleaded guilty to robbery with violence before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was sentenced to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.