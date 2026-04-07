American woman missing after falling overboard

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A SEARCH is under way for a missing American woman who reportedly fell overboard during a nighttime boat trip in Abaco with her husband, prompting a joint response from Bahamian and US authorities.

Police said officers, along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Hope Town Fire & Rescue, began searching nearby waters after the incident was reported.

According to police, Brian Hooker, 58, told officers that he and his wife, Lynette Hooker, 56, left Hope Town around 7.30pm on Saturday in an eight-foot dinghy bound for Elbow Cay.

During the journey, Mrs Hooker reportedly fell overboard while holding the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off. Police said strong currents carried her away and Mr Hooker lost sight of her.

Mr Hooker then paddled the vessel to shore, arriving at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4am on Sunday. He alerted a person there, who contacted police.

Investigations are ongoing.

International reports said the couple are from Onsted, Michigan, and were travelling to their yacht, Soulmate, at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the United States Department of State said it is aware of the situation and is working with Bahamian authorities to provide assistance.