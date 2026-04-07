Family holds out hope a year after father vanishes at sea

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A YEAR after a father of two disappeared at sea, his family remains hopeful he will return home alive.

Emmanuel Bain, 32, was last seen on April 6, 2025, in the area of Coral Cay. Mr Bain reportedly went missing while trying to retrieve his jet ski. Since then, his relatives have been left with unanswered questions about what led to his disappearance.

A family member, who asked not to be named, claimed police never launched a search for Mr Bain. The relative said the victim’s mother reported him missing to the Central Detective Unit a day after he was last seen. The family also said it has not received any updates from police on the status of the case.

In the months since his disappearance, relatives have carried out their own searches, focusing efforts near Saunders Beach and surrounding waters. However, they say they have found no signs that bring them closer to locating him or understanding what may have happened.

“They never even posted a picture of him,” she said, referring to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s missing persons posters.

Mr Bain leaves behind two sons, aged five and seven, along with a fiancé. His family said the uncertainty surrounding his disappearance has taken a heavy emotional toll on them, especially as time continues to pass without answers.

Mr Bain was known as a jet ski rider and owned a car wash. He had a strong connection to the sea and was often seen fishing in his spare time.

Despite the passage of time, his family remains hopeful and continues to pray for his safe return.

“Every day we sit down through here we pray he come walking through,” the relative said. “We always say we pray he come walking through Nassau Street. That’s the things we asked for, we just want to see him.”

Asked whether they have accepted the possibility that he may not be alive, the relative said no.

“I don’t even want to believe that even though it’s been a year,” she said, adding they are holding out hope to the end.

The Tribune contacted press liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King, who said she was advised the matter was never reported to police. However, the family maintains that a report was made.