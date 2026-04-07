Govt eyes expansion as third apprenticeship cohort finishes

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE government marked the completion of the third pre-apprenticeship cohort under the National Apprenticeship Programme on Thursday, as officials signalled plans to expand the initiative aimed at preparing young Bahamians for work in key sectors.

The ceremony closed out the pilot phase for the hospitality and customer service cohort and brought together programme officials, employer partners and participants ahead of job placement interviews scheduled for April 9.

Executive director Michelle Malcolm said the programme remains in pilot mode as organisers refine its structure before a national rollout.

“For those of you who may not be aware, the National Apprenticeship Programme is an initiative by the Davis administration to provide opportunities for decent country work and employment for young people in particular,” Ms Malcolm said.

She said earlier cohorts focused on construction and maritime industries, while the latest group marks the programme’s first move into hospitality and customer service.

“This is a smaller cohort, but that does not mean that they are in any way diminished from the other cohorts,” Ms Malcolm said. “This is a very bright group of young people, and we are very excited to see where they will go.”

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said demand for training opportunities continues to grow.

“It is good to know that everyone would like to improve themselves. That is the culture that we are advocating for in the country, a culture of lifelong learning,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said.

She said a government upskilling initiative launched months ago had already surpassed expectations.

“We started our upskill programme with a goal of attracting about 6000 to 7000 Bahamians to upskill themselves. We are at 12000 and we are now looking to expand to probably another 7000 or 8000,” Mrs Glover-Rolle said.

The apprenticeship model allows participants to earn while gaining experience, with placements determined through employer interviews rather than direct assignment.

Mrs Glover-Rolle said apprentices first complete a six-week pre-apprenticeship phase focused on soft skills and work readiness at the National Training Agency before moving into on-the-job placements. Participants receive a stipend during this phase.

Ms Malcolm said apprentices will meet prospective employers, including representatives from Royal Caribbean, Lyford Cay Club and Ocean Club.

“We do not force our apprentices on anyone. We prepare them to be able to shine, and it is their job now to go before those employers and show them their worth,” she said.

About 80 apprentices have completed the pre-apprenticeship phase so far, with some employer partners offering full-time jobs before participants transitioned into placements.

Despite those early results, officials acknowledged the programme remains in a testing phase and will require further investment before full implementation.