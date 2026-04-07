Man remanded over fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of the murder of his ex-girlfriend on Adderley Street last month was remanded to prison last Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Stefan Miller, 35, called over Janetta Thompson while she was sitting under a tree with male friends around 10.30pm on March 28.

After she approached, Miller allegedly shot her in the chest, upper back and right side, then fled on an electric scooter.

The victim later died of her injuries at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Miller is also accused of endangering the life of Jeffery Cooper with a handgun that same day. He was allegedly found with a silver and black .40 Smith & Wesson pistol, seven rounds of ammunition and a component part of a firearm.

He was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He faces additional charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a component part of a firearm.

The court was told the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Miller was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 16 for service of the VBI.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.