Mother turns own tragedy into Easter hope for grieving children

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

CHILDREN grieving the loss of their fathers to murder were shown a gesture of love this Easter, as an entrepreneur partnered with an organisation to bring comfort through specially prepared baskets.

Shantavia Cooper-Rolle last September watched her twin daughters grieve their father after he was murdered. At the time, the girls were entering their final year of high school when their lives changed forever. She recalled that her daughters entered a dark period but were able to overcome it through the love of their family. Both were later offered multiple scholarships and now attend college.

Mrs Cooper-Rolle said she felt inspired this Easter to give back to other mothers trying to support their children after such a loss. Her business, 2S Snacks & More, sells baskets for various occasions. This year, she collaborated with Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), led by its president Ms Khandi Gibson, to create Easter baskets for 30 families. The families were selected because they have children who lost their fathers to murder.

Mrs Cooper-Rolle recalled the gratitude expressed by mothers while she delivered the baskets. She said some asked how she was able to cope after her children lost their father. She encouraged them to use school counselling services for their children and to give themselves grace.

“They just asked me how I overcome this?”, she said referring to the conversations with the single mothers. “It's nothing to be overcome. You learn every day. It's something you take with you. It's not something that's going to go away.”

“We just have to learn how to deal with this, hopefully, try to remember the memories.”

During one delivery, she said a mother brought her child outside to receive a basket. She noted how the child’s eyes lit up with excitement.

“That filled my heart,” she exclaimed.

Ms Gibson, president of FOAM, emphasised the importance of providing hope for children who have lost their parents, especially during the holiday season.

“I thought it was very important because, you know, children look up to their fathers and their mothers. Everybody expect Christmas baskets, especially if you're a child, that’s what we grew up on.”

Ms Gibson said her organisation wants every child to know they are loved and appreciated, no matter the pain they face.