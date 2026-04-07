Teen sentenced to 18 months for MAC-11 submachine gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy who admitted to having a submachine gun and ammunition was sentenced to 18 months in prison last Thursday.

Tanario McKenzie Jr, 18, was found with a black MAC-11 submachine gun and seven .380 rounds on March 28 in New Providence.

He was found with an additional three .380 rounds later that day.

McKenzie pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and two counts of possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

His co-accused, Trevor Robinson, 53, pleaded not guilty to a single shared ammunition charge.

After McKenzie took sole responsibility, the charge against Robinson was withdrawn.

McKenzie was sentenced to 18 months in prison. He must also pay a $6,000 fine or face an additional 24 months in prison.

Sergeant 3738 Johnson prosecuted the case, while Gary Russell represented the accused.