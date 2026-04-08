American woman raises concerns over circumstances of mom’s disappearance at sea

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE daughter of a missing American woman, believed to have fallen overboard during a boat trip with her husband, has raised concerns about the circumstances of her mother’s disappearance, saying “prior issues” of domestic violence may be relevant to the investigation.

In a statement, Karli Aylesworth said she has bee n “privy to very little information” about what happened to her mother, Lynette Hooker, 55.

“There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation,” she said. “If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined.”

In an interview with ZNS Northern Edition, she said the situation appeared suspicious and alleged that her mother had been a victim of domestic violence in the past.

“I would like to know the truth on what happened, because I don't believe she just fell out,” she said.

Police said Hooker and her husband, Brian Hooker, left Hope Town around 7.30pm on Saturday in an eight-foot dinghy heading towards Elbow Cay.

During the trip, Hooker allegedly fell overboard while holding the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off. Authorities said strong currents carried her away and Mr Hooker lost sight of her.

He then paddled the vessel to shore, arriving at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4am on Sunday, where he alerted someone who contacted police.

Ms Aylesworth questioned key details of the account.

“I don't know why she was swimming away from the boat,” she said. “It just doesn't make sense to me. I believe something might have happened to her before she was in the water. So I would just like to know exactly what happened to get some closure on this.”

Good Morning America reported yesterday that Mr Hooker called his stepdaughter about the incident, and Ms Aylesworth said she was in shock.

The couple documented their sailing adventures on social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Their TikTok account shows posts from The Bahamas dating back to February 11, with the most recent video showing them sailing to Great Guana Cay to fill their tanks.

Ms Aylesworth told CNN the couple have been married for about 25 years and sailing together for more than a decade.

Troy Pritchard, chief of the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, said yesterday that information surrounding the incident remains limited, but search efforts have been ongoing since the report was made.

“As of this morning, we’ve been unsuccessful,” Mr Pritchard said. “Coast Guard covered the whole area on Sunday and came up empty. They didn’t see anything at all. That’s about all I have right now — we’re still looking.”

He said eight to ten people in three boats were involved in the search, along with aerial support from the US Coast Guard. The Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue also deployed its 32-foot aluminium rescue vessel.

Mr Pritchard said the woman’s husband is said to be emotionally distressed following the incident.

“One of my guys who spoke to him said he’s beating himself up pretty bad emotionally,” Mr Pritchard said. “He’s saying, ‘What if I could have done this or what if he could’ve done that?’ He has family coming into town to help continue the search supposedly to help continue the search.”

Mr Pritchard said weather conditions may have played a role, with winds estimated at about 18 knots out of the east.

“They left the Abaco in what would have been on a westward track, going with the wind and where their boat was, they would have had to veer to the south of it, which probably could have got a little choppy in that channel,” he said.

When asked whether Hooker could have reached shore, he said conditions may have been manageable for an average swimmer, but several unknowns remain.

“It probably wasn’t much current — more than windsea and a little chop,” he said. “For an average person, it would probably have been doable. But I don’t know her physical condition or if alcohol played a factor. We really don’t know.”