Bus drivers warn of action over fuel costs

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

BUS drivers are warning that “the next few days will be crucial” as they weigh their next move amid rising fuel costs and mounting financial strain.

The Bahamas Unified Bus Union said yesterday that operators are struggling to keep up with higher fuel prices and maintenance costs, and signalled that action may follow if relief is not provided.

“The next few days will be crucial as to the pathway we shall take as a union,” the organisation said in a statement. “We don’t want to inconvenience the public, our most loyal customers; however if the prices continue to escalate operations and hardship shall become a matter of making decisions.”

The union said crude oil price increases have driven a 20 percent rise in local fuel costs, while the price of bus parts has also increased, making daily operations harder to sustain.

It called on the government to approve a fare increase or provide relief, and urged passengers to pay the correct fare.

“The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union called on the government for an increase in bus fare or some sort of relief,” the union said. “They also asked the public who utilise the buses to please pay the correct bus fare when entering.”

The warning comes less than two years after the government approved a 25-cent increase in adult fares in May 2024 — the first adjustment in 16 years — bringing the price to $1.50. Fares for seniors and schoolchildren remain unchanged.

Lanardo Ferguson, a bus driver of ten years, said rising diesel prices have made it increasingly difficult to manage daily costs.

He said he pays about $100 a day to rent his bus and previously spent around $110 daily on fuel for his Carmichael route.

“It's very difficult, very difficult, for me to do that,” he said. “I have to be working all day, then you still have issues, whereas your bus break down.”

Mr Ferguson said supporting his two children while covering rising expenses has become a constant strain.

Union general secretary Corvell Colebrooke said operators are facing higher costs for imported parts and other expenses but cannot adjust fares without government approval.

He said other industries have been able to raise prices in response to global inflation, while bus drivers must wait for relief.

Another driver, Fredrick King, who operates the western route from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Lyford Cay, said earnings are tight and that he feels for drivers with young children to support.