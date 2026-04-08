Govt faces election with most Accountability promises unmet

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
THE Progressive Liberal Party is seeking a second term without implementing almost any of its pre-election transparency and accountability promises.
The party’s Blueprint for Change promised the full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, an Integrity Commission Act, an Ombudsman Bill, a Public Disclosure Act, an Anti-Corruption Act, campaign finance reform, a Code of Conduct, a Whistleblower Act, electoral reform and procurement reform.
Of these, only electoral reform and procurement reform have been implemented, though concerns about the procurement system have persisted.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said in January 2024 that fully funding FOIA and other anti-corruption measures was not a priority.
Efforts to introduce whistleblower protections have begun, with the Protected Disclosures Bill passing Parliament. The bill outlines protections for people reporting unlawful or unethical conduct. It is unclear whether the law has been brought into force. An Independent Commission of Investigations bill passed Parliament, but has not been brought into force.
Campaign finance reform has not been implemented. In September 2024, the prime minister said such legislation was not a priority and indicated he would not disclose campaign donors without their consent.
The administration has implemented procurement reform, but transparency concerns have persisted. Critics have complained that contract awards were not consistently disclosed in the detail required by law, raising questions about whether the public can fully see how government contracts are awarded.
Comments
birdiestrachan 1 day, 6 hours ago
Excellent case for a second term to complete the agender. Dear Jade
DWW 1 day, 4 hours ago
how many of those no bid contracts did you get canary?
Dawes 1 day, 2 hours ago
Umm but they have already said they have no intention of doing some of the items which was in their blue print for change. So they don't need another term. Anyway when they bring out the next manifesto may as well throw it away as they obviously don't care to honest in it.
Sickened 1 day, 3 hours ago
'We ain't do much, but our peeps made plenty money!!' And Birdie says 'give them a second term'!
My lord.
The entire Bahamas needs to go back to high school and improve their ability to apply logic. Birdie I suggest you restart in kindergarten. ROFL!
birdiestrachan 1 day, 1 hour ago
High school really.there is.wisdom and understanding which is above all else pray for it. Eagles fly high and over looks
Sickened 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Did you google translate that from Creole? ROFL!
SP 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Braves free electricity promise from last election turned into double power cost!
I don't see how anybody with sense will believe him about anything this time around.
Sickened 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Thankfully for the PLP, there are tens of thousands of people without sense. The poor standard of education isn't just happenstance.
Corrupt parties simply don't focus on education or on moving the masses up the economic ladder. Why would you give a man a taxi licence when you know he's going to bring you $100 a week to use yours?
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