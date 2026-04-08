Govt faces election with most Accountability promises unmet

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party is seeking a second term without implementing almost any of its pre-election transparency and accountability promises.

The party’s Blueprint for Change promised the full implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, an Integrity Commission Act, an Ombudsman Bill, a Public Disclosure Act, an Anti-Corruption Act, campaign finance reform, a Code of Conduct, a Whistleblower Act, electoral reform and procurement reform.

Of these, only electoral reform and procurement reform have been implemented, though concerns about the procurement system have persisted.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said in January 2024 that fully funding FOIA and other anti-corruption measures was not a priority.

Efforts to introduce whistleblower protections have begun, with the Protected Disclosures Bill passing Parliament. The bill outlines protections for people reporting unlawful or unethical conduct. It is unclear whether the law has been brought into force. An Independent Commission of Investigations bill passed Parliament, but has not been brought into force.

Campaign finance reform has not been implemented. In September 2024, the prime minister said such legislation was not a priority and indicated he would not disclose campaign donors without their consent.

The administration has implemented procurement reform, but transparency concerns have persisted. Critics have complained that contract awards were not consistently disclosed in the detail required by law, raising questions about whether the public can fully see how government contracts are awarded.