Court of appeal clears path for Brian Adderley faction in fight over World Famous Valley Boys’ name

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

BRIAN Adderley’s World Famous Valley Boys faction has scored a legal victory after the Court of Appeal overturned a Supreme Court ruling that had blocked its challenge to a rival group’s claim to the name.

The ruling means Mr Adderley’s side — formally registered as “The World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group” — can now move ahead with its case against the Registrar General’s decisions.

In September 2023, the Registrar approved the registration of Trevor Davis’ Way Forward group as “The Valley Boys Junkanoo Group”. Months later, in August 2024, the Registrar ordered Mr Adderley’s group to remove “Valley Boys” from its name or face removal from the register.

Mr Adderley’s side challenged both moves, arguing they should be reviewed by the courts. But in March 2025, the Supreme Court refused to grant permission for that challenge to proceed, effectively shutting the case down at an early stage.

That barrier has now been removed.

The Registrar General, the Attorney General and Mr Davis’ group all conceded the appeal, meaning they no longer defended the earlier ruling. The Court of Appeal then set it aside.

The dispute centres on control of one of Junkanoo’s most recognisable names. Court records describe the Valley Boys as a group that has existed since at least 1958 and has long been recognised by the government, the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence and the public.

Mr Adderley has served as chairman since 2001 and took on leadership responsibilities after the death of longtime leader Winston “Gus” Cooper in 2014.

The conflict escalated after Mr Davis’ faction secured official registration under the Valley Boys name in 2023, triggering competing claims over the group’s identity, leadership and legacy.

The matter has also drawn political attention as Mr Davis is the brother of Prime Minister Philip Davis, a connection that has fuelled public scrutiny of how the dispute has been handled.

Before the case was conceded, the Court of Appeal had already indicated that the issues were serious. In an earlier ruling, it said the questions raised were not academic and should be examined in the public interest.

Judges also pointed to material suggesting the registration process may not have been properly handled, including evidence that the Registrar General may not have conducted the necessary due diligence before granting the certificate. They said it was “beyond belief” that unauthorised persons could have obtained registration under the name of a well-known Junkanoo group without further inquiry.

The latest ruling does not resolve who ultimately controls the Valley Boys name. But it clears the way for that fight to be heard in full, with Mr Adderley’s side now able to press its challenge against the Registrar’s decisions in court.

The Court of Appeal said the full terms of its order will be settled and signed by the parties before being confirmed.

“This is an important step closer to bringing this matter to a fair and final resolution,” the World Famous Valley Boys said in a statement on Facebook.