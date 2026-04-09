FRONT PORCH: Social, family, and childcare policies

By SIMON

WHEN attorney Heather Hunt, the Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Elizabeth, recently discussed her party’s Working Parent Child Support Initiative in this journal, in a story titled “FNM will give single moms $200 monthly,” she failed to articulate critical details of the policy.

She left the wrong impression in the public’s mind. There was an inevitable and understandable blowback and concern. As the major parties release their policy proposals in their platforms or manifestos, they must be careful in their presentations. They will rightly be held responsible for missteps and lack of clarity.

The FNM’s policy initiative generated some debate, a good deal of which was not based on the fuller proposal by the party. The party has sought to correct what was initially in the public domain. The actual FNM initiative is “to provide $200 per month to eligible parents who are employed or actively seeking employment, for the first two years of their child’s life.

“The purpose is to ease the burden of childcare costs so that parents can remain in the workforce and children receive quality early care. An income threshold will apply. This support is designed for working and middle-income Bahamian families, not high-income earners who do not need it.”

Like similar programs internationally, the Working Parent Child Support Initiative is targeted, work-linked, family inclusive, and time-limited. Successful social intervention programs are best when they target certain groups in need of assistance, such as at-risk youth--especially males--poorer citizens, and other specific cohorts.

Debate on social and other policies here, and in other jurisdictions, is often fraught with prejudices, limited information, political spin, and a misunderstanding of what constitutes “fairness.” This is especially so of benefit programs.

Often, recipients are demonized and scapegoated as lazy and promiscuous, a refrain typically offered by middle- and upper-income voters. The idea that a woman is going to purposefully have a child to receive $200 a month is laughable and unserious.

Still, some will hold to this view.

It’s unfortunate that the initial discussion on the Working Parent Child Support Initiative was sidetracked by incorrect and insufficient information. Still, the country has an opportunity for a discussion on the kinds of social policies that are family- and child-friendly, equitable, and that boost economic productivity.

It would be good if the media, which has been given more details on the FNM’s proposal, would do more reporting and more informed editorials and commentary on the topic.

“Direct cash support for families with young children is a widely adopted policy in developing countries, proven to alleviate poverty and improve child well-being,” one Bahamian policy expert notes. (More than 60 countries have such transfer programs for families.)

“These initiatives are backed by extensive research and positive results. Many nations–including middle-income countries similar to The Bahamas–have implemented cash-transfer programs that provide monthly stipends to parents or caregivers of young children.”

World Bank reporting confirms this. “There’s significant empirical evidence of their effectiveness in easing cost-of-living pressures and reducing poverty.” These programs improve nutrition, health, and educational outcomes when targeted during early childhood.

In an effort to broaden the debate on its proposal, the FNM offered further guidance, and a response to some of the criticisms.

“Critics have dismissed the plan to provide $200 per month to qualifying parents of young children as ‘populist pandering’ and ‘not fully thought through.’ But such critiques miss the mark. Far from being a reckless handout, this initiative is grounded in a growing body of international evidence that shows direct cash transfers to service providers to support families are among the most effective tools for reducing poverty, improving child outcomes, and supporting labour force participation.

“The FNM’s proposal is not a blank cheque. It’s a targeted, time-bound investment in the earliest and most critical years of a child’s life... The programme includes income eligibility thresholds to ensure support reaches those who need it most. It’s not about encouraging dependency. It’s about enabling dignity, stability, and opportunity.

“Critics argue that existing systems should be strengthened instead of introducing new programs. We agree that existing services must be improved. But that is not an either/or proposition,” the FNM said.

“The Working Parent Child Support Initiative complements broader efforts to expand universal pre-school, vocational training stipends, and healthcare access. It’s part of a holistic vision for family-centred economic development.”

The Nassau Guardian highlighted immediate reaction in an editorial. “Public response to [the initiative] was overwhelmingly negative.” However, the limited response from some quarters does not reveal what a majority of Bahamians may feel about the party’s fuller proposal, including the views of those who may benefit from the program, as well as employers whose workers may be more productive if they are afforded greater assistance with childcare.

Moreover, judging the value of a policy idea on whether a proposal generates an initial negative response in some quarters--or a consistently negative response--is a poor and silly methodology. After all, most Bahamians were opposed to the referendums ensuring full equality for certain women in passing on citizenship to their children.

Most Bahamians opposed seat belt laws, the single-use plastic ban, and likely the outlawing of marital rape. Most Bahamians support the death penalty, which has been editorially and philosophically opposed by The Guardian.

The Bahamas would be a less-progressive country if political leaders had not pushed beyond narrow-minded majoritarian thinking, which is often debunked by evidence and history. Majorities are often poorly informed and ignorant on various policy matters.

Newspapers should inform and educate, not succumb in its arguments to argumentum ad populum,or the “bandwagon fallacy”: the faulty reasoning that a claim is true or good simply because many or most people believe it. Popularity does not equate to validity…

When Hubert Ingraham and the FNM came to office in 1992, they launched a progressive revolution in women’s rights, poverty reduction, greater income equality, and social, child, and family policy.

Filius nullius is a Latin term meaning “son of nobody” or “no one’s son,” used in common law to define an “illegitimate” child. Historically, this legal doctrine meant a child born outside of marriage had no legal rights, no inheritance rights, and was considered to have no father.

“Over time, statutory reforms [globally] abolished this doctrine, granting ‘illegitimate’ (or non-marital) children similar rights to marital children.”

Mr. Ingraham changed the law so that all children legally have two parents. This change materially improved the lives of many thousands of Bahamian children. Undoubtedly, there were certain well-heeled and bourgeoise Bahamians unhappy with this change.

In 2026, the Working Parent Child Support Initiative, which Opposition Leader Michael Pintard sought policy advice on, seeks to build on the FNM’s extensive record of progressive social policies over several decades.

The simplistic and intellectually unserious framing of the FNM’s proposal as populist pandering, suggesting an entrenched cynical mindset, does a disservice to what could be a more serious public debate.

Election time can be a silly season. This includes silliness on the part on some in the media, who are often more enthralled with the combat of politics than the details of policy.

The FNM should press its case on this initiative.

Further, the PLP should be invited to present its social policies as the campaign continues.

Despite the noise and nonsense that often passes for public discourse, there is room for informed, reasonable, and intelligent debate on ideas to foster a fairer and less unequal society.