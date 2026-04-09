Husband of missing American woman arrested

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE husband of a missing American woman has been taken into police custody in Abaco as investigations into her disappearance intensify.

Police said a 59-year-old American man — believed to be the woman’s husband — was taken into custody shortly after 7pm on Wednesday in Marsh Harbour and is being questioned in connection with the case.

The arrest is linked to the disappearance of Lynette Hooker, who was reported missing from an eight-foot dinghy while en route to Elbow Cay on April 4.

Before his detention, Brian Hooker, her husband, said he was “heartbroken” as the search continued.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in The Bahamas,” he said on Facebook yesterday. “Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus.”

Police said the couple left Hope Town around 7.30pm that Saturday in a small dinghy heading toward Elbow Cay.

During the trip, Lynette Hooker allegedly fell overboard while holding the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off. Authorities said strong currents carried her away and Mr Hooker lost sight of her.

He then paddled the vessel to shore, arriving at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4am on Sunday, where he alerted someone who contacted police.

CBS News posted a video on Tuesday showing Mr Hooker walking away when asked for his side of the matter.

His statement came after his stepdaughter, Karli Aylesworth, described the situation as suspicious and alleged the couple had issues with domestic violence.

Ms Aylesworth also started a GoFundMe to help fund the search for her mother or lay her to rest. Up to press time, more than $450 had been raised toward a stated goal of $18,000.

American media reported that search efforts had shifted to a recovery operation, but The Tribune was unable to confirm that information up to press time.

Ms Aylesworth told CNN the couple had been married for about 25 years and had sailed together for more than a decade.