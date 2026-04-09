Leroy Major will contest Southern Shores as an independent

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PLP MP Leroy Major has broken with the party and will contest Southern Shores as an independent, accusing the party of sidelining and disrespecting him.

Mr Major told The Tribune residents pressed him to run despite uncertainty over his standing within the Progressive Liberal Party.

“A lot of them asked me, ‘Listen, we want you to run independent,’” Mr Major said. “And I believe that I still have more to offer to my people.”

He framed his decision as a stand against party control over his political future.

“You could stop me from running for the party, but you cannot stop me from running for the people,” Mr Major said. “I believe that the people in Southern Shores deserve representation.”

The move follows months of internal tension over his renomination, culminating in PLP deputy chairman Obie Roberts being selected as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Mr Major said he expected direct engagement from party leadership, but none came.

“For me, the PLP could do what they want, but if I am the sitting member of parliament, you have a conversation with me,” he said. “You sit down and you talk with me.”

“Because of the level of disrespect, I said I am just going to sit back and watch them.”

He said the breakdown pushed him toward an independent bid, which he believes will free him from party constraints.

“I believe that I could voice more my opinion, because now I will be the voice of the people,” Mr Major said. “I am not the voice of the party.”

Despite his break, he underscored his long ties to the PLP, describing himself as “an indoctrinated PLP” and saying he declined approaches from other political groups.

The fallout comes after a protracted nomination battle in Southern Shores.

Earlier this year, interest in the seat intensified as ZNS general manager Clint Watson and Mr Roberts pursued the PLP nomination.

Mr Major had also aired broader frustrations, criticising what he said was unequal distribution of resources within the party and calling for “fair play” for backbenchers.

Tensions escalated further when he alleged that contracts he submitted for constituency work were redirected through PLP headquarters, raising questions about political interference.

Now campaigning as an independent, Mr Major claimed voters have responded positively and expressed confidence he will retain the seat.

“I believe that I will be returning back as the sitting Member of Parliament,” he said, despite the uphill battle many observers will expect him to face.



