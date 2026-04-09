Man on murder charges puts three lives at risk with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for murder was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of endangering three people with a firearm in Eleuthera over the Easter holiday weekend.

Prosecutors allege Emile Hepburn, 38, and Lavell Charitie, 34, endangered the lives of Reno Taylor, Lorinda Taylor and Rielle Taylor with a handgun at the Commonage in Gregory Town on April 3.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, the prosecutor, objected to Hepburn’s bail, citing a risk to public safety as he was already on bail for murder.

Hepburn is accused of fatally shooting Leroy Bethel in a vehicle in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, on April 10, 2023.

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Charitie was granted bail at $7,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of bail, he must sign in at his local police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

The accused are to return for trial on August 13.