Man on murder charges puts three lives at risk with gun

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN awaiting trial for murder was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of endangering three people with a firearm in Eleuthera over the Easter holiday weekend.
Prosecutors allege Emile Hepburn, 38, and Lavell Charitie, 34, endangered the lives of Reno Taylor, Lorinda Taylor and Rielle Taylor with a handgun at the Commonage in Gregory Town on April 3.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, the prosecutor, objected to Hepburn’s bail, citing a risk to public safety as he was already on bail for murder.
Hepburn is accused of fatally shooting Leroy Bethel in a vehicle in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera, on April 10, 2023.
He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.
Charitie was granted bail at $7,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of bail, he must sign in at his local police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.
The accused are to return for trial on August 13.
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