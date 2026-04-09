PM urges Bahamians to judge his administration on its record

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis urged Bahamians to judge his administration on its record and said the Progressive Liberal Party is seeking a second term to expand on work already underway, as he closed the party’s “Blueprint for Progress” launch.

Speaking last night, Mr Davis said the platform outlines the party’s plans for governance if returned to office.

He encouraged voters to examine the proposals themselves rather than rely on outside commentary.

He said the party’s approach builds on its performance over the past term and is designed to continue national development.

“I am proud to run on our track record,” he said. “It is not perfect, but we have lifted the country out of the multiple crises we met, and put us on a path of growth and positive national development.”

He pointed to the introduction of a “Blueprint Tracker”, an online tool intended to allow the public to measure what the government promised and what it has delivered.

Mr Davis said the new platform commits the party to building on those existing plans while expanding its ambitions for the country.

He also challenged political opponents to present clear proposals of their own and to demonstrate their ability to deliver.

“When they come asking for your vote, ask them, ‘what is your plan’?”

Mr Davis framed the election as a choice about the country’s direction, urging voters to weigh experience and continuity against alternatives.

He said voters should consider which leadership team is best equipped to manage the country and advance its interests.

Mr Davis also criticised what he described as political attacks and distractions, saying the focus should remain on plans for the country’s future.

He said the government intends to remain focused on governance rather than engaging in political back-and-forth during the campaign.

Also, Mr Davis urged Bahamians to consider the stakes of the election as they prepare to vote on May 12.