Prison remand for man who tried to procure sex from 13-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of attempting to procure sex from a 13-year-old girl in Eleuthera last month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Alonzo Pinder, 27, attempted to procure the girl for sex in Harbour Island between December 2025 and March 2026.

The defendant reportedly communicated with the girl over social media.

Pinder was not required to enter a plea to a charge of procuration before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Pinder was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on July 15.

Reserve Inspector Deveaux prosecuted the case.



