Sexual assault accused remanded to prison

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Coral Harbour last week was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Joseph Allen, 52, assaulted a 37-year-old woman with the intent to rape her at a residence in Coral Lakes on April 2.

The woman managed to escape.

Allen was not required to enter a plea to the charge before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was told the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Allen was also informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 15, when the voluntary bill of indictment is expected to be served.Reserve Inspector Devaux prosecuted the case.











