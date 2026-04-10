Birthday cruise ends in fine for US tourist over marijuana find

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A CRUISE passenger celebrating his birthday in Grand Bahama was fined yesterday after admitting to possessing marijuana.

Cadell Jason Cooper, 35, of Cleveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs.

Police said that shortly after 12.07pm on April 8, an employee at Celebration Key saw Cooper smoking what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette and alerted officers.

Police searched Cooper and later his cruise ship cabin, where they found THC-infused gummies, chocolate, and three rolled joints of suspected marijuana.

Cooper told officers he brought the substances from Ohio and intended to use them while celebrating his birthday.

“I learned a valuable lesson,” he said. “I know it is illegal here, but where I come from, we walk around and smoke it in my state.”

Prosecutors said the three joints weighed 15 grams with an estimated value of $150.

Magistrate Olivia Blatch fined Cooper $300 or three months’ imprisonment in default, noting his early guilty plea, the small quantity of drugs, and his lack of prior convictions.