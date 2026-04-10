Court hears drugs found in duffel bag in car carrying infant and couple

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A COURT heard yesterday that a man and a woman were arrested after police said they found two taped packages of suspected marijuana in a duffel bag in their car alongside an infant.

Jeffrey Simmons and Glenise Rolle are on trial for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. Two officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit testified about the July 19, 2025, arrest.

Detective Constable 4527 McDonald said that shortly before 7pm, officers acting on intelligence conducted surveillance along West Sunrise Highway and spotted a black Ford Focus matching the description they had been given.

Police stopped the vehicle at the Hawksbill roundabout.

Constable McDonald said Simmons and Rolle were inside. Officers searched the car and found a male infant in the backseat and a black duffel bag containing two brown taped packages of suspected marijuana.

Both were arrested and cautioned.

The constable said Simmons became aggressive.

“I know the (expletive) you is, and you are not arresting me,” Simmons allegedly told officers.

The officer said Simmons continued using obscene language and resisted arrest, pulling away as officers tried to handcuff him. He was subdued with assistance.

Police later seized $4,633.60 from Simmons, which officers suspected was the proceeds of crime.

Detective Sergeant 3180 Yuri Lopez said he received the sealed packages, initialled them, and transported them to New Providence on August 1, 2025, for forensic analysis. He later collected them along with a report confirming the contents.

Under cross-examination, Sgt Lopez said the drugs were in his possession for about two weeks before being sent for analysis. He also acknowledged that multiple officers had access to the room where the items were stored and that he did not record whether they were secured in a safe.

Constable McDonald said officers had targeted a specific vehicle based on intelligence. He said he could not recall the brand of the duffel bag or whether he found any other items inside it. He described Rolle as “confused” and could not say whether any cash was found on her.

The matter was adjourned to July 1, 2026, for continuation of the trial before Magistrate Olivia Blatch.