Dominican man gets bail over fake Bahamian identification charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A DOMINICAN man accused of using forged documents to obtain Bahamian identification was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Pedro Jose Martinez Vasquez, 55, was found with a false certificate of registration on June 23, 2022.

He is also accused of using that document at the Passport Office on November 3, 2023, fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian passport on November 13, 2023, and using the passport to obtain a voter’s ID card and present documents to the National Insurance Board on May 14, 2024.

Vasquez pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including possession of a false document, uttering a false document, fraud by false pretences, and uttering a forged document before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

He was granted $7,000 bail. He must report to Carmichael Road Police Station on the first Monday of each month and surrender his travel documents.

His trial is set for June 30.