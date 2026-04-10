Husband of missing American woman not charged after police interview

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Staff Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE husband of a missing American woman remains in police custody but has not been charged following hours of questioning by police on Friday, according to his attorney.

Terrell Butler, who represents Brian Hooker, said her client denies any involvement in her disappearance and is still hopeful his wife Lynette Hooker will be found.

“He definitely denies causing her death and he's still asking about her, and is hopeful that she will be recovered,” Ms Butler said.

Ms Butler said Mr Hooker was interviewed for about four hours in relation to allegations of causing harm that resulted in his wife’s death, but said no evidence was presented to support that claim.

She said her client was "overwhelmed" during the interview, and repeatedly asked investigators about the status of the search for his wife.

Authorities are expected to decide by around 7pm whether Mr Hooker will be released or if authorities will request an extension to hold him longer than 48 hours.

“We have no evidence, or at least we have not been informed of any evidence, that anybody has been recovered or information in relation to her death,” Ms Butler said.

According to Ms Butler, the interview initially focused on the couple’s relationship before investigators raised more specific allegations, including claims made by the woman’s daughter, which her client disputes.

"They went into intensive questioning, talking about their personal life before, what people said, just general information about their relationship, when they came here," Ms Butler said.

"Just general information, it wasn't until really near to the end that they got into the specifics, and of course he was confronted with the allegations from his step-daughter.

"[Hooker] indicated, as I'd mentioned previously, that he alleges [step-daughter] has a mental history and that she has been hospitalised on several occasions."

She also addressed why Mr Hooker was taken back to his vessel in handcuffs, saying police indicated it was to allow him to retrieve clothing and a blanket before being transported, while also searching the boat.

She maintained that investigators did not present or question his client about any physical or forensic evidence, nor did they reference any surveillance footage reportedly collected as part of the probe.

Police said earlier that Mr Hooker, 59, was taken into custody in Marsh Harbour on Wednesday as investigations continue into his wife’s disappearance.

Lynette Hooker was reported missing on April 4 after she allegedly fell from an eight-foot dinghy while travelling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay.

Police said the couple left Hope Town around 7.30pm. During the trip, she allegedly fell overboard while holding the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off, and strong currents carried her away.

Her husband later paddled the vessel to shore, arriving at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4am, where he alerted someone who contacted police.