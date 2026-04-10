Man accused of indecently assaulting one-year-old girl gets $7,000 bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 68-year-old man accused of indecently assaulting his infant neighbour was granted bail.

Prosecutors allege that Phillip Culmer was found naked on top of a one-year-old girl on April 4 at a residence on Palm Beach Street.

The child’s mother allegedly discovered him.

Culmer pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted $7,000 bail with one or two sureties. He must report to East Street South Police Station on the last Sunday of each month and stay at least 300 feet away from the complainant.

His trial is set for June 25.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted.