Police still questioning husband over missing American woman

POLICE are continuing to question Brian Hooker, the husband of a missing American woman in Grand Bahama, with no charges brought as of yesterday.

The 59-year-old American, who was taken into custody in Marsh Harbour on Wednesday, remains in police custody as investigations into the disappearance of Lynette Hooker continue.

Hooker was reported missing on April 4 after she allegedly fell from an eight-foot dinghy while travelling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay.

Police said the couple left Hope Town around 7.30pm that day. During the trip, Hooker allegedly fell overboard while holding the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off, and strong currents carried her away.

Her husband later paddled the vessel to shore, arriving at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4am, where he alerted someone who contacted police.

Authorities have not said when or if charges will be brought as investigations continue.



