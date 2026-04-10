Prosecution and defence clash over driver’s role in Christmas Eve killing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

DIFFERING accounts of what happened on the night of a Christmas Eve murder played out in the Supreme Court yesterday as closing submissions were heard as the trial draws to a close.

The defence argued that the accused, Nelson Major, 32, never fired a weapon, while the prosecution maintained he played a key role as the driver of the motorcycle used in the shooting of two men, Torvaz Dames and Cardicyn Collie, as they drove in the Balfour Avenue area on December 24, 2023.

Major, along with another man, allegedly chased both Dames and Collie, who were shot by assailants on a motorcycle.

Dames reportedly returned fire. The victims’ damaged vehicle later stopped at Robinson and Claridge Roads, where officers saw Collie place Dames into the back of a white vehicle. Although Collie allegedly tried to flee, he later stopped in Montell Heights, where Dames, 23, the father of two young sons, died of his injuries.

Defence attorney Keevon Maynard argued that Major, who is accused of murder and attempted murder, never had or fired a weapon during the incident.

Mr Maynard said Major’s arresting officer, Sergeant Cyril Walkes, stopped the defendant on his motorcycle but did not see him with a weapon or firing one.

The defence said CCTV footage supported that account.

Mr Maynard said Major cooperated with police and was truthful, claiming he told officers he was at the tracks when one of his friends was shot.

The defence also said Major was at his home on Ida Street when a shooting occurred there.

Mr Maynard argued that a black Glock pistol and a rifle with bloodstains found near RM Bailey School belonged to the deceased and another man known as “Lil O”, claiming the pair threw the weapons over a wall.

He said a witness testified they saw the deceased shoot at Major.

While acknowledging his client was “no angel”, Mr Maynard said Major should not be held liable for the shootings.

He questioned how his client could be responsible if he never had a gun and noted that no gunshot residue test was conducted on him.

Mr Maynard also said it was not until Wednesday that the charges were amended to allege the accused had an accomplice.

He urged the jury to acquit Major.

Prosecutor Janessa Murray said Major played a key role as the driver in the joint enterprise.

She said Major let the shooter on and off the motorcycle during the incident and stressed it was never the prosecution’s case that Major pulled the trigger.

The prosecution alleges Major chased the victims while his accomplice fired the shots.

Ms Murray said Sgt Walkes heard gunshots and saw a motorcycle chasing a white van.

She said Major initially told police he was chasing the van because the occupants had shot at “his boy” at the tracks, but later contradicted himself by saying he pursued the vehicle because of a shooting on Ida Street.

Ms Murray referred to the deceased as “Mr Forever 23”, saying his life was cut short by a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. She said the jury saw the wound in morgue photographs.

The prosecution said Collie had stopped to help Dames when he appeared in distress but was then chased and shot at in his white van.

Ms Murray said Collie was shot and still has a bullet fragment lodged in his hip, adding he was fortunate to survive.

The prosecution also said Quinton Culmer was shot at while pasting Junkanoo costumes that night.

Ms Murray said Major was responsible for the actions carried out in the joint enterprise under the law and that it was irrelevant whether Dames had prior convictions.

She asked the jury to return a true verdict based on the evidence.

The matter concludes today.

Gary Rolle III also served as a prosecutor.