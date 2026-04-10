Suspect remanded after alleged $4,000 Bank of The Bahamas heist

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of an armed bank robbery on Carmichael Road last week was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Riodan Smith, 43, robbed the Bank of The Bahamas of $4,243.50 at about 11.25am on April 1 while armed with a handgun.

A female employee told police a man wearing a white hat and carrying a backpack demanded cash and indicated he had a firearm inside the bag, briefly revealing it.

Fearing for her safety, she complied. The man then told her to alert the manager before leaving on foot.

Police arrested Smith a short time later on Allen Drive. Officers recovered the backpack and cash, but no firearm was found.

Smith was not required to enter a plea before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was told the case will proceed to the Supreme Court by voluntary bill of indictment and that he may apply for bail there.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until June 25.