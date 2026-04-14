BPL bans drilling and wrapping campaign materials on utility poles

BAHAMAS Power and Light has warned political parties and the public that attaching campaign materials to utility poles — especially by drilling or wrapping fabric around them — is strictly prohibited, citing safety risks and potential damage to the country’s electrical infrastructure.

In a statement, BPL said the warning comes amid increased activity during the election season, stressing that such practices can compromise the integrity of poles and pose hazards to the public.

The company said the restrictions are enforced year-round, including during holidays, and are not specific to the current political climate.

Under BPL’s Pole Attachment Agreement, approved attachments must be secured using proper banding methods such as stainless steel bands, straps or wire clamps, particularly on poles fitted with streetlights. The company said drilling into poles is not allowed under any circumstances.

BPL said any request for an exception must be formally submitted and will be considered at its sole discretion, with attention to the structural integrity and long-term maintenance of the poles.

The utility urged political organisations and members of the public to comply with the rules and avoid placing fabric or other unauthorised materials on utility and lamp poles.

BPL said adherence to the guidelines is necessary to protect infrastructure and ensure the safety and reliability of the electrical network.