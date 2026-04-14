Gibson decides against independent Long Island run

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson confirmed yesterday that he will not be offering himself as an independent candidate for the upcoming election.

Mr Gibson revealed his decision in a social media post yesterday, saying it was made after deep reflection and prayerful consideration.

The announcement follows calls from some within the FNM constituency association for him to contest the election as an independent after being denied the party’s nomination.

The FNM has since ratified former Fort Charlotte MP Dr Andre Rollins as its candidate for Long Island.

Mr Gibson said he had weighed all perspectives and decided to focus on personal and professional matters. He added that he would speak more fully about his journey over the past several years in due course.

He called serving constituents over two consecutive terms “the greatest honour and privilege” of his life and thanked residents for their support.

He said his exit from frontline politics was not the end and pledged to continue contributing to the island’s growth.

“I remain, first and foremost, a son of Long Island. I look forward to being home more, to spending time among you, to continuing to invest in our communities, and to contributing meaningfully to the life and future of our island in the years ahead,” Mr Gibson added.

“In the coming days, I will share, in a structured and transparent way, aspects of my record of service – so that the work we have done together is properly documented and understood.”

“As I demit office, I will also be completing several final initiatives. This includes the handover of recently acquired items to the Island Administrator for public use, the execution of outstanding commitments, and the distribution of materials – including construction supplies – to those affected by Hurricane Melissa.”

“To each of you, I say thank you.”