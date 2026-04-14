Husband of missing US boater released

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN American man who was detained in connection with the disappearance of his wife at sea has been released from police custody without charge.

Brian Hooker, 58, was released shortly after 8pm on Monday from the Central Police Station in Freeport after spending 72 hours in custody.

His attorney, Terrell Butler, confirmed that no charges were filed.

“He was very grateful and happy that he is out,” Ms Butler said. “He called family members to assure them that he is out and okay.”

She noted that Mr Hooker appeared emotional upon his release after days in custody.

“The first thing he said to me when he got out was, ‘Thank you,’” she said. “He was very emotional, especially when he spoke to his family members, which is understandable in the circumstances. He just needs a little time to process all that he has gone through.”

Ms Butler said she was focused on ensuring her client could rest following what she described as a “horrible experience.”

“I am trying to get him somewhere where he can relax and de-stress,” she said, adding that she was unable at that time to confirm whether he would be permitted to leave the country or where he would be staying.

Mr Hooker had been in custody since Friday after being flown to Grand Bahama from Abaco for further questioning. His detention reached the 72-hour period typically permitted without charge.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the evening around 7:20pm, Ms Butler expressed concern over the delay in his release.

“The hour that we should have received some information or he should have been released, they have been stalling,” she said. “It is his constitutional right that after the 72 hours he should be released. This is totally unacceptable and disrespectful.”

Police later confirmed that Mr Hooker’s release followed consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which advised that no charges be filed at this time pending further investigations.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, 55, of Michigan.

According to reports, the couple departed from Hope Town on Saturday, April 4, in a small dinghy in route to their yacht. Mr Hooker told authorities that his wife fell overboard with the boat’s keys, causing the engine to shut off, and that she was swept away by strong currents.

He reportedly paddled for hours before reaching Marsh Harbour Boat Yard, where he alerted authorities.

Police initially questioned Mr Hooker on April 7 and later took him into custody on April 10 after being transported to Grand Bahama.

Police have issued an appeal to members of the public for any information that may assist with the ongoing investigation, urging anyone with relevant details to contact authorities or Crime Stoppers.

The case has drawn significant international attention, with major media outlets, including Fox News, NBC News, and CNN, traveling to Grand Bahama to follow developments.

Investigations into the disappearance remain ongoing.