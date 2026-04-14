Man jailed for six months for knife attack

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to six months in prison for a knife assault on Hay Street last week.

Timothy Fountain, 47, assaulted Richard Bonaby Sr with a knife during a verbal altercation between 6am and 7am on April 9.

Fountain pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous instrument before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

After being admonished for letting his anger get the better of him, he was sentenced to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted.