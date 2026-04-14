National Development Plan bill delayed until after May election

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Development Plan chairman Felix Stubbs has confirmed that long-promised legislation to establish a statutory planning institute will miss its intended deadline again, with the bill waiting in limbo until after the May 12 general election.

Mr Stubbs said the bill, currently with the Attorney General’s Office for revisions, could be among the first pieces of legislation debated when a new Parliament convenes, maintaining that it will still be passed before the end of 2026, regardless of which paarty forms the next administration.

The delay marks a shift from earlier expectations that the National Development Planning Institute Bill 2026 would be tabled before the election. Mr Stubbs previously indicated the legislation could be introduced as early as February, later pushing that timeline to March, with the goal of securing passage ahead of the polls to avoid disruption from a change in administration.

However, he said further legal strengthening is now required following consultations, which has contributed to the setback.

“What we got back was that the original bill we had didn't have enough teeth and so they wanted more enforcement things like giving the Secretariat power to go into ministries and request information to see how they're doing against the plan,” he said. “The original bill didn't have enough teeth to make that happen. In fact, recommendations, both from the public and from the current attorney general, are that we should strengthen the bill, and that's what we're doing now.”

Mr Stubbs said the draft remains under review in the Attorney General’s Office, with requested changes still being incorporated. He suggested a revised version will not be ready until after Parliament resumes.

Despite the delay, he insisted the timeline for implementation has not changed and said work on the institute’s administrative structure is already underway.

“I don't think the public should be concerned about the bill not being passed as yet. These things do take time. I was very hopeful we get it before election.

He attributed part of the delay to the timing of the election, noting it was called earlier than anticipated.

Mr Stubbs emphasised that the legislation has bipartisan backing and expressed confidence it will advance under any administration.

The proposed legislation is intended to establish a National Development Planning Institute as a statutory body responsible for co-ordinating national planning, overseeing implementation of the National Development Plan and advising the government on economic, social and environmental policy.

The National Development Plan, branded Vision 2040, was developed during the Christie administration as a non-partisan roadmap for the country’s long-term development, focusing on key pillars including the economy, governance, social policy and the environment.

In February, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard signalled bipartisan support for the initiative, stressing the importance of continuity in national planning and warning against policy disruption with changes in government.











