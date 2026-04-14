RBDF marine investigated over alleged assault on female recruits

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force marine is under investigation after being accused of assaulting several female marine recruits, a defence official has confirmed.

Lieutenant Darius Adams, RBDF public relations officer, declined to disclose details on the nature of the allegations, but confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

The incident reportedly happened last Wednesday. The marine has not been removed from duty but has been isolated from the training environment pending the outcome of the probe.

This is not the first time assault allegations have been made against a marine.

Last year, a RBDF marine faced charges after being accused of abusing seven male cadets at a rangers camp in Eleuthera. Those allegations included reports of physical assaults, forced consumption of toilet water, and sexually inappropriate behaviour by a supervising officer at the camp.

Asked yesterday whether any protocols have been implemented to strengthen safety for recruits, Mr Adams said the investigation would determine that.

“The commodore has made some changes before this where he would’ve put persons more of a higher rank to deal with recruits so changes were made before these allegations and obviously, an investigation would determine if additional changes have to be made,” he added.